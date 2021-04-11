Former Leeds United attacker Noel Whelan has admitted he still on the fence about Helder Costa as he feels he is hugely inconsistent and often loses concentration.

With Jack Harrison unable to face his parent club Manchester City on Saturday, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa drafted Costa into the team at the Etihad Stadium.

The winger clocked the entire 90 minutes as Leeds stunned the Premier League leaders to run out 2-1 winners thanks to a brace from Stuart Dallas.

Costa has struggled to hold down a starting spot at Leeds since joining the club and Whelan does not feel the display he put in at Manchester City will see him keep the shirt at the expense of Harrison.

He believes Costa often has to use his pace to make up for a lack of awareness and dubbed the winger “away with the fairies” at times.

“I thought he worked very hard. I think there is still more in him. Certain areas you kind of look around and think that pass was easy you should have got it to your man, been a little bit more direct and gone at him, maybe your choice of pass should have been better”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds following the game at the Etihad.

“If you are asking me has he taken Jack Harrison’s place for the next game with that performance? No.

“I still think there is more in him. I still think he’s very inconsistent and he sometimes drifts away with the fairies.

“Sometimes he lets men run off the back of him and he’s using his pace to catch up.

“I just think there is something there that I am just unsure about, and I know he’s got it in him, but I am sitting on the fence on this one.”

Leeds splashed £16m to sign Costa on a permanent basis from Wolves last summer following a season on loan for the winger at Elland Road.

Harrison will be available to return when Leeds face Liverpool next weekend and all eyes will be on whether Bielsa instantly restores him to the starting line-up at Costa’s expense.