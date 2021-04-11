Rangers legend Mark Hateley feels that this season has shown that Joe Aribo is not a defensively minded player and must be involved further up the pitch.

Steven Gerrard convinced Aribo to move north of the border from Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2019 and the midfielder has kicked on in Glasgow.

The Nigeria international has been used in different positions by Gerrard and on Sunday he played in midfield and scored as Rangers beat Hibernian 2-1 in the Scottish Premiership.

Hateley thinks the current season has clearly shown where Aribo should be playing and is of the view that he should consistently be looking to chip in with ten goals every season.

“We’ve learned a lot about him”, Hateley, reflecting on Aribo throughout the season, said on Ten10 Podcasts.

“He is definitely not a defensive type player. He is middle to front all day long and I think he can play across all that.

“I don’t think he should be just pigeon holed as right side or left side. Give him a free rein.

“I think we have seen the rise and rise of Joe this season and ten [goals] at least you should be looking from him.”

Aribo has helped Rangers to win the Scottish Premiership title this term and could end the campaign as a double winner, with the Gers still chasing success in the Scottish Cup.