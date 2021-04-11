Fixture: Rangers vs Hibernian

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Jack Ross’ Hibernian side in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Steven Gerrard’s men have already wrapped up the Scottish Premiership title, but will not want to ease off as they eye collecting the most points possible and remaining unbeaten.

The Gers also have a Scottish Cup encounter with rivals Celtic looming large on the horizon and Gerrard will want a morale-boosting result against Hibs this afternoon.

For this afternoon’s league meeting, Gerrard has Allan McGregor in goal, while at the back he picks Nathan Patterson and Borna Barisic as full-backs. Connor Goldson and Filip Helander are in central defence.

In midfield, Rangers go with Glen Kamara, Steven Davis and Joe Aribo, while Kemar Roofe and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.

If Gerrard needs to shake things up he has options on his bench, including Scott Wright and Ianis Hagi.

Hibernian arrive at Ibrox sitting third in the Scottish Premiership table and unbeaten in their last three games, winning two of those encounters.

Rangers Team vs Hibernian

McGregor, Patterson, Goldson, Helander, Barisic, Kamara, Davis, Aribo, Roofe, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Bassey, Simpson, Hagi, Itten, Zungu, Stewart, Arfield, Wright