Jose Mourinho has refused to be drawn into analysing Tottenham Hotspur’s 3-1 defeat at home to Manchester United in the Premier League as he feels it would bring criticism from the media.

Spurs were looking to give their top four hopes a shot in the arm by beating Manchester United in the Premier League encounter and got off to a good start when Heung-Min Son fired them ahead just five minutes before half time.

Manchester United though began to take control in the second half and drew level through Fred in the 57th minute, before then taking the lead when Edinson Cavani struck in the 79th minute.

The visitors then made sure of all three points with an injury time Mason Greenwood goal, dealing Spurs’ top four hopes a massive blow.

Mourinho insists that he has much to praise his players for and thinks they deserved to score again in the game.

The Portuguese, who admits that Manchester United are a team packed full of quality, is not willing to be drawn on specifics though as he believes it would open him up to criticism.

“Credit to the opponent. They have good players and lots of quality. They have incredible physicality in midfield”, he told BBC Sport post match.

“In the second half the things went against us too. They score but our reaction deserves a second goal. Then they score a second but our reaction deserves a second goal too.

“We lost but I praise my players. We have no complaints.

“For me it’s very difficult for me to analyse games with the media. I am always criticised when I try to analyse so I prefer to be general.

“To be general, I think we lost against a very good team. I praise my players and my compliments to United”, Mourinho added.

The loss against Manchester United has left Tottenham sitting six points off the top four with just seven league matches left to play and casts real doubt on their chances of qualifying for the Champions League.