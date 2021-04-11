Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho admits that his side have a problem when it comes to holding on to leads, but is not ready to be drawn on why he thinks that is.

Mourinho saw his Spurs side go ahead at home against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, but then concede three goals in the second half to lose 3-1.

The defeat casts real doubt on whether Tottenham can finish in the top four this season, which would itself then bring extra scrutiny of Mourinho and questions over the future of Harry Kane.

The Portuguese tactician concedes that his side do have an issue when it comes to staying ahead in games after they take the lead, but he does not feel ready to share his thoughts on it.

“We have a problem with holding onto leads, yes”, Mourinho told BBC Radio 5 live.

“I’m not ready to go deeper into it with you because every time I try to go a little bit deeper, there is always a reaction, so sometimes, I feel a little bit in a grey area.

“I don’t know if I should comment or share my views with you, or share my feelings and my ideas with you – or if I don’t.

“So, it’s better I stay in this position and I don’t give anything more than this.”

Mourinho must now switch his side’s attention to a crunch trip to Goodison Park to face Everton and defeat on Merseyside would likely deal a final blow to Spurs’ top four hopes.

The north London giants also have the EFL Cup final on the agenda, with Manchester City the opposition.