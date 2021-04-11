Fixture: West Ham United vs Leicester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:05 UK time

West Ham United have named their team and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Leicester City at the London Stadium.

The Hammers are increasingly dreaming about a top four finish and putting Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes to the sword this afternoon would see them move fourth, one point ahead of Chelsea; they currently six in sixth, but having played a game fewer than fifth placed Liverpool and fourth placed Chelsea.

They face a tough ask though against third placed Leicester and are without key men Declan Rice and Michail Antonio due to injury.

The earlier fixture between the two teams this season saw West Ham run out 3-0 winners at the King Power Stadium in October.

For this afternoon’s game, Hammers boss David Moyes picks Lukasz Fabianski in goal, while at full-back he has Vladimir Coufal and Arthur Masuaku. In central defence Craig Dawson, Issa Diop and Aaron Cresswell line up.

The experienced Mark Noble slots into midfield with Tomas Soucek, while Pablo Fornals and Jesse Lingard support Jarrod Bowen.

If Moyes needs to shake things up he has options on the bench that he can turn to within the 90 minutes, including Said Benrahma and Fabian Balbuena.

West Ham United Team vs Leicester City

Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Masuaku, Soucek, Noble, Fornals, Lingard, Bowen

Substitutes: Martin, Trott, Fredericks, Johnson, Balbuena, Alves, Coventry, Benrahma, Odubeko