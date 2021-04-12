Carlo Ancelotti believes his Everton side remain in the hunt to qualify for Europe next season, despite dropping points on the south coast at Brighton, and is hopeful of having players back to face Tottenham Hotspur.

Everton were looking to make good on one of their games in hand over teams above them in the Premier League table on Monday night, but could only draw 0-0 with Brighton in a match short on chances and poor on entertainment.

Ancelotti is dealing with a number of injury issues and was forced to operate without striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, while Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Bernard and Andre Gomes were also not in the squad.

Everton are eighth in the league table, four points off sixth placed Liverpool and six points off fifth placed Chelsea, but with a game in hand on both sides.

Ancelotti though feels that his men remain in the fight to qualify for Europe and is aiming to have players back for Friday night’s meeting with Tottenham Hotspur.

“Of course it’s more difficult now [in] the fight [for European football], but it is a point”, he told his post match press conference.

“With the ball we could do better, we had difficulties to build up from the back and we were not able to reach our strikers with efficiency.

“I think we are still in the fight [for Europe].

“It’s a difficult moment because we have a lot of players out.

“But I hope to recover players for Friday and fight against Tottenham.”

Everton suffered a blow before the game when it was confirmed that midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin, who has only just returned to action, has picked up another injury.

And Ancelotti admits the news has upset Everton, adding: “Listen we are really, really sad.

“He’s going to have a scan.

“I don’t know how long, but for sure the season for him is finished”, he added.

Gbamin had been out of action for 20 months.

Ancelotti will now look to prepare his players for a test against Tottenham on Friday, with Spurs looking to bounce back from a weekend defeat at the hands of Manchester United.