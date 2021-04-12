Manchester City loan star Lukas Nmecha feels Anderlecht could have been top of the table if they had played the way they did against Club Brugge for the whole season and believes teams will not take the Purple and Whites lightly anymore.

Vincent Kompany’s side handed Belgian Pro League table-toppers Club Brugge a 2-1 defeat on Sunday, thanks to second-half goals from Nmecha and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Reflecting on the win, Nmecha, who opened the scoring for his side in the 72nd minute of the game, has insisted that Anderlecht could have scored earlier if it was not for his mistakes.

The Manchester City loanee is also of the view that Anderlecht have found the right system for them and asserted that they could have been level on points with Club Brugge if they had played the entire season as they did against the league leaders.

Nmecha, who is grateful towards Kompany for helping him improve, believes Anderlecht are yet to play the best game of their season before insisting that other teams will not take them lightly anymore.

“We could have scored earlier if I hadn’t made a few mistakes“, Nmecha was quoted as saying by Belgian daily La Derniere Heure.

“It’s true that I won my duels. Vinny [Kompany] gave me some good advice.

“I’m very proud of my team. We have finally found the right system of play.

“If we had played like this at the start of the championship, we could have had as many points as Brugge.

“We have shown that we can compete with them.

“And we haven’t even played our best game of the season.

“From now on, our opponents know that they should not take games against Anderlecht lightly.“

Nmecha has scored 14 goals and provided two assists from 30 league appearances for Anderlecht so far this season.