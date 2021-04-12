Newcastle United Under-18s coach Neil Winskill has heaped praise on Magpies starlet Elliot Anderson for his relentless attitude and desire to keep improving as a player.

The midfielder made his senior debut for Newcastle this season and is one of the most exciting players coming through the ranks at the club’s academy.

Reflecting on the teenager’s development, Magpies Under-18s manager Winskill has insisted that the staff at St. James’ Park will be delighted to see him coming through the system.

Winskill hailed Anderson as a role model and went on to heap praise on the midfielder for his relentless attitude and desire to keep improving as a player.

Hailing the youngster’s approach, the Englishman pointed out how the 18-year-old is always not satisfied with himself and is looking to do better.

“The staff will be really satisfied to know that we’ve got a player like that coming through the system – he’s a role model for all of the players who are currently at the Academy, of how to perform on and off the pitch – but a lot of the credit is down to him and his family in the way that he goes about his business“, Winskill told Newcastle’s official site.

“He’s always been the same. Yesterday, after the game, I shook his hand and said ‘what a fantastic goal, well done,’ and his reply was ‘yeah, but I could have played better.’

“It’s that attitude of being relentless, wanting to improve, never being satisfied and always looking at what’s next that you want to try and instil in all of the players at the Academy.

“He’s a great role model for them in that respect.”

Having made his senior debut for Newcastle this season, Anderson will be hoping to get more appearances for Steve Bruce’s side under his belt before the end of the season.