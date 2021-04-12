Kemar Roofe has revealed approaching the season one game at a time has been key to Rangers not losing their focus and has helped them to maintain high standards.

In addition to their dominant title winning run in the Scottish Premiership, Rangers also earned plaudits for an impressive campaign in Europe.

With trophies still remaining to be won this season, Gers hitman Roofe has provided an insight into how his team have been approaching the current campaign from the very beginning.

Roofe revealed taking one game at a time has been key to Rangers’ players not losing their focus, blocking out any external distractions.

The Gers hitman added that after every game Rangers’ attention shifts to their next task at hand, thinking about what is in front them, always gearing up for the next challenge.

“Yes, [taking one game at a time has been key to all the players this season] because that is how you remain focused”, Roofe told Rangers TV.

“You only think about the next game.

“You put all your eggs in one basket which is that game that we are going to play and that is all you focus on.

“And then you cannot get distracted and cannot think about what other people are saying what is going on elsewhere.

“You can only think about what is in front of you.”

Rangers are now set to face a stern challenge in Celtic at the weekend in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.