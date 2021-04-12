Chelsea star Matt Miazga has revealed that he would be open to staying at Anderlecht beyond his loan contract but asserted that the decision does not depend on him alone.

Miazga has established himself as a regular starter in Vincent Kompany’s Anderlecht side since joining them on a season-long loan from Chelsea last summer.

Despite being a key player for the Purple and Whites, the centre-back has a contract with Chelsea until 2022 and is due to return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

However, the United States international has revealed that he would be open to staying at the Belgian club beyond his loan contract though the decision is not entirely up to him.

“I like to be here, but such a decision does not depend on me alone“, Miazga was quoted as saying by Belgian outlet Voetbal Belgie.

Miazga also expressed his delight at helping Anderlecht to a win over league leaders Club Brugge and has set his eyes on aiding the club to a second-place finish this season.

“These are very important three points for us“, the defender said.

“It has been a turbulent season with ups and downs, but we were often there at the important moments.

“This team is capable of a lot and can aim high. So yes, why not second place.“

With Miazga suggesting that he would be open to staying at Anderlecht, it remains to be seen who he will be playing for next season.