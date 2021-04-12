Unnamed Premier League sides and Ligue 1 outfits have made enquiries about Dijon defender Senou Coulibaly, meaning Rangers could face competition for his signature.

Steven Gerrard’s Scottish champions are showing interest in the 26-year-old following his good performances for Dijon, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

However, the Gers could face a battle to secure his signature as Coulibaly is set to not be without suitors when the summer transfer window swings open for business.

It is claimed that a number of unnamed sides in the Premier League and Ligue 1 have asked for information about the defender, though they have yet to go further and translate their interest into a firm offer.

English Championship side Huddersfield Town are also admirers of the Dijon man.

Dijon are unlikely to be able to resist a substantial proposal for Coulibaly as they sit rock bottom of Ligue 1 and are set to suffer relegation to the French second tier.

Coulibaly has been one of the few bright lights for the club during a difficult season which has seen them win just twice in Ligue 1 and concede 56 goals in 32 games.

The defender is under contract at Dijon until the summer of 2023 and it is unclear what level of fee the French side will be looking for.