Wigan Athletic interim manager Leam Richardson has insisted that his side will relish the challenge that playing Sunderland will represent and believes if the Latics do not raise their game then they will be punished.

The Latics are fighting to survive in League One and took a step forward in that direction by beating Doncaster Rovers 4-1 at the weekend.

The result means Wigan are just a single point from safety and they are now eyeing springing a shock on promotion chasing Sunderland on Tuesday evening, to back up the win over Doncaster.

The interim manager insists that no one needs to remind them of the fact that it is going to be a tough game against Sunderland, but insists he would not have it any other way as it challenges Wigan to raise their game.

“I don’t think we have to tell anyone about the challenge Sunderland will present”, Richardson was quoted as saying by Wigan Today.

“They’re an absolutely huge, huge football club at this level.

“They’ve got themselves an excellent manager in Lee, and you’d expect them to give us a really tough game.

“We want it to be so, we wouldn’t expect anything else, and it’s up to us to try and raise our game even higher than at the weekend.

“Because we’ll have to do that to get a result against Sunderland, they’ve that many quality players.”

Sunderland have already tasted defeat against Wigan once this season, being beaten 1-0 by the Latics at the Stadium of Light in December.

Wigan though have only won one of their last eleven home matches in League One.