West Ham United have decided they will try to sign Jesse Lingard on a permanent basis when the summer transfer window opens and believe a deal is possible, according to BBC Sport.

Lingard has been a sensation since he joined West Ham on loan from Manchester United in January and is powering the Hammers’ unlikely push for a top four finish in the Premier League.

Questions have been raised though over whether he will stay at the London Stadium beyond the end of his loan stint, with Manchester United potentially wanting to keep hold of him or pricing him out of the Hammers’ reach.

West Ham however will try to sign Lingard and it is suggested that they do believe they can agree a fee with Manchester United.

Lingard will have just another year left on his Old Trafford contract when his loan deal ends.

He found himself firmly on the fringes under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United as the Norwegian preferred other players ahead of him.

Lingard has netted eight times in nine Premier League outings under David Moyes at West Ham and could help the Hammers reach the Champions League.

West Ham are fourth, one point ahead of Chelsea, with seven games left in the Premier League.