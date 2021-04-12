Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook believes that his side’s opponents on Tuesday, AFC Wimbledon, will be buoyed on the back of probably their best result of the season against Accrington Stanley and will see the Tractor Boys as a prized scalp to take.

Time is running out for eighth placed Ipswich to climb up into the playoff spots, while Wimbledon sit just one place and one point above the drop zone.

The 5-1 win against Accrington Stanley on Saturday helped the Dons regain some lost momentum, with Cook feeling that it was probably Wimbledon’s best result of the season.

And the Ipswich boss believes that Wimbledon will be eyeing his Ipswich side as a prize scalp to take as they look to survive in League One.

“Wimbledon had an amazing win on Saturday at Accrington”, Cook told his club’s official site.

“There’s not many teams who go to Accrington and get anything, let alone score five. They’ll be buoyed on the back of probably their best result of the season.

“They’ll see us a scalp that they’ll want to take.

“They will be bang up for the game.

“I think if you look at the league in general, there’s not many teams with nothing to play for.”

The Ipswich boss also makes no bones about just how crucial the game is for his team.

“It’s a massive game for us and it will define our season in my eyes.

“We have to go there and win.”

Ipswich have now gone four games unbeaten in League One, but three of those encounters have ended in draws, leaving Cook’s men badly in need of wins.