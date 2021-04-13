Everton midfielder Muhamed Besic is firmly on the radar of Championship side Reading ahead of the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Besic was close to joining the Royals in the last transfer window, but they failed to get the deal over the line before the deadline as they could not finalise the terms.

The 28-year-old is not currently part of Everton’s senior squad and is set to leave Goodison Park in the summer when his current contract expires.

And Reading are eyeing roping him in to the Madejski Stadium as a free agent when the transfer window swings open the next time.

The Serbia international arrived on Merseyside in the summer of 2014 from Hungarian side Ferencvaros.

Besic has since made 56 appearances for Everton across all competitions, while being shipped off on loan spells at Middlesbrough and Sheffield United.

The midfielder, who returned to Goodison Park last summer following his loan spell at Bramall Lane, is yet to play senior club football this term but it appears his fortunes are set to change next season with Reading keen on acquiring his services.

Besic played a bit part role for Sheffield United in the Premier League during the 2019/20 season and it remains to be seen where he will ply his trade from next season onwards.