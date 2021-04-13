Fears have been eased over the fitness of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson after some fans worried due to not spotting him at an open training session.

Liverpool are due to play host to Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday evening, having lost the first leg 3-1 in Spain.

The Reds have a mountain to climb and it could be even steeper without Alisson, with worries raised over the key man after he was not spotted by some supporters in an open training session.

However, according to the Press Association, the Brazilian shot-stopper is fine and there are no concerns around his fitness.

Alisson is tipped to start for Jurgen Klopp’s men against Real Madrid on Wednesday night as Liverpool look to stage a famous comeback against the Spanish giants.

They will want Alisson to be in good form throughout the clash as a clean sheet may be essential to Liverpool’s hopes of progress.

Real Madrid were involved in El Clasico against Barcelona at the weekend and registered a 2-1 win to move to within one point of the top of La Liga.

Liverpool meanwhile boosted their top four Premier League hopes by beating Aston Villa 2-1.