Leeds United supremo Andrea Radrizzani has revealed that Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa and Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola inspire him in terms of football with their style of management, while he also takes inspiration from Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho.

Radrizzani’s leadership has been key to Leeds returning to the Premier League following a 16-year absence, and the Italian is determined to take the Yorkshire giants to new heights in terms of being a brand and as a top club in Europe.

It was Radrizzani who bought Bielsa to Elland Road and kick-started a upturn in fortunes at Leeds, and football to the 46-year-old is more than just business or a source of entertainment.

Radrizzani has revealed Bielsa and Citizens boss Guardiola are two people that inspire him in terms of football, with both managers having their own signature in management, with new ideas.

The White supremo added he also takes inspiration from Spars boss Mourinho and Inter coach Antonio Conte, with the way both coaches lift the spirits of their charges while staying focused on their goals.

“There is no [single] leader who has particularly inspired me: I have more than one”, Radrizzani was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

”As regards strictly to the pitch, there are Bielsa and Guardiola, who inspire through their football ideas, but also the leadership of Mourinho or Conte because I like their way of inspiring [their players] while always staying focused on their goals.

“I also really enjoyed the work done by David Dein and Arsene Wenger with Arsenal’s Invincibles.

“Another person that inspired me is Bill Gates in terms of what can be done with your business to have a social impact.”

Leeds have all but ensured they remain in the top flight for next season and all eyes will be on how Radrizzani and the Whites hierarchy back their club in the summer transfer market, as they bid to take the side to the next level.