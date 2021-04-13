Leeds United have made an enquiry about Sampdoria defender Omar Colley as they weigh up a potential move for the centre-back.

Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa is set to strengthen his squad over the course of the summer transfer window on the back of a successful season in the Premier League.

The Yorkshire giants are looking at a number of players and Sampdoria defender Colley is firmly on their radar.

Leeds have now taken a step towards a potential swoop as, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, they have made an enquiry about the defender.

The Premier League side are keen to establish Colley’s availability and potential price.

It is also claimed that Colley recently completed a bureaucratic process which would make obtaining a work permit to play his football in England easier.

Colley has 22 Serie A appearances against his name so far this season, even adding to the scoresheet once.

Since his debut for Gambia back in December 2012, Colley has featured in 25 matches for the national team.