Leicester City loan star Rachid Ghezzal has revealed he is open to joining current club Besiktas on a permanent basis but stressed nothing has been decided about his future at the moment.

Ghezzal is currently plying his trade at Turkish giants Besiktas on a season-long loan deal from Premier League outfit Leicester.

The Algerian has 14 assists and three goals from his 26 across all competitions for Besiktas and will enter the final year of his contract at Leicester at the end of the current campaign.

Ghezzal revealed he is open to staying at Besiktas on a permanent basis, but stressed he still has a year left on his contract at the King Power Stadium outfit after this season.

The winger added that any concrete decisions regarding his future are yet to be taken and he is currently only focused on finishing the season on a strong note with Besiktas.

Asked how much he expects to stay at Besiktas, Ghezzal told beIN Sports France: “Nothing has been said about my future so far.

“I have been loaned to Besiktas without an option [to make the deal permanent].

“I have a deal still at Leicester City.

“I have a contract with Leicester for another year.

“We will see what will happen with my future.

“[I would like to] continue at Besiktas, but now I’m focused on the end of the season and the league.

“We’ll look at the future later.”

Should Besiktas decide to swoop for Ghezzal in a bid to add him to their ranks permanently in the summer, they will have to sit at the negotiating table with his parent club Leicester as he does not have a purchase option in his loan deal.