Manchester United have received encouragement that Raphael Varane wants to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season, according to the Daily Mail.

The 27-year-old defender will enter the final year of his contract at Real Madrid in the summer and he is considering leaving the European giants.

Considered by many to be one of the best defenders in the world, there is likely to be a clamour for his signature if he decides to leave Real Madrid.

And it has been claimed that Manchester United are exploring the possibility of taking him to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants a top centre-back to partner Harry Maguire at the back and is considering a number of options.

But it seems Varane has emerged as their top target given his pedigree and performance at Real Madrid over the last decade.

Manchester United have received signals from the player’s camp that he wants to leave Real Madrid in the summer.

He is valued at around £60m by Real Madrid, who want to raise funds from the market to fund their rebuilding process.

Manchester United are hopeful that they will be able to further negotiate down the price during negotiations with the Spanish giants.

Sir Alex Ferguson wanted to sign Varane from Lens in 2011 but he decided to move to Real Madrid on the advice of Zinedine Zidane.