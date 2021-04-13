Paris Saint-Germain have joined the race to secure a deal to sign Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur linked winger Lucas Vasquez on a free transfer from Real Madrid this summer.

Vasquez has continued to remain a key member of Zinedine Zidane’s squad this season and has made 34 appearances across all competitions.

But the Spaniard is out of contract in the summer and so far Real Madrid and the player have not reached an agreement over a new deal.

His contractual situation has led to interest from Arsenal and Tottenham, who are looking to snap up the winger on a free transfer in the summer transfer window.

But according to Spanish daily AS, they are set to face stiff competition from PSG, who are also considering a move for Vasquez in the coming months.

Mauricio Pochettino likes the player and his ability to play in multiple positions is something the PSG boss is a fan of.

PSG are seriously considering the option of signing Vasquez on a free transfer and the offer of Champions League football could edge out interest from Arsenal and Tottenham.

The Spaniard likely played his last game for Real Madrid last weekend as he suffered an injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season.

He is prepared to sign a new deal with Real Madrid but the club do not want to offer him the increase in salary the winger has demanded.