Rangers legend Mark Hateley believes that Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero would have been a good striking partner because of his knack of playing between the six-yard area and the 18-yard box.

Aguero has been a mainstay in attack for the Citizens for almost a decade and is the club’s highest goalscorer of all time.

The Argentine’s ability inside the opposition box has impressed the 59-year-old, who himself possessed somewhat of a knack for scoring during his playing years.

What impresses Hateley most about Aguero is his tendency to play inside the six-yard and 18-yard box.

“Sergio Aguero would be a good player for me to play with”, Hateley said in a Q&A session with rfpbc.org.

“He plays between the six-yard area and 18-yard box.”

Hateley had a career stretched across multiple clubs in different countries.

Over the course of two different spells in Glasgow, the former England international managed 169 league appearances, scoring 88 goals.

Aguero on the other hand has scored as many as 257 goals for Manchester City over the course of his stay in England, featuring in 385 games.

The 32-year-old is set to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer once his contract expires.