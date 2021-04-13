John Aldridge is of the view that Real Madrid are not as good as they seemed to be in their 3-1 win over Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final and has urged the Reds to put things right in the second leg.

Liverpool lost 3-1 away at Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie last week with Jurgen Klopp’s men coming under scrutiny especially for a poor first half performance.

The reverse fixture is pencilled in for Wednesday at Anfield and the Reds now face an uphill battle at home to ensure they progress into the next round.

Liverpool legend Aldridge is of the view that Los Blancos are not as good a team as their win against the Reds last week showed them to be and stressed the visitors had an awful day on the job at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium.

Aldridge added that Liverpool need to do themselves justice against Real Madrid at Anfield come Wednesday and urged them to show the world the quality of football they can play.

“Quite simply the Reds must do themselves justice, because we didn’t last week, it was absolutely woeful”, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“Show European football and the world what they can be.

“Real aren’t that good, they’re not as good as last week’s result showed them to be.

“Someone said ‘I don’t think we can be that poor again’, and I think we’ll be a lot better, but we have to defend.

“We have to defend, with the pace they’ve got, especially on their left-hand side.”

Liverpool were also able to put an end to their terrible run of results at Anfield with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa at the weekend in the Premier League.

And the Reds will now look to carry that momentum on to Wednesday’s clash when they host Real Madrid.