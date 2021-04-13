France great Manuel Amoros feels Marseille star Duje Caleta-Car is disappointed to have missed out on a move to Liverpool, which is being reflected in his performances, and has urged him to refocus.

Caleta-Car was heavily linked with a move to the Reds in the final days of the winter transfer window as the Anfield club made a last-ditch attempt to cope with an injury crisis at the back.

The Croatia international came close to boarding a jet to England at the tail-end of the window before the move fell through and Liverpool signed Ozan Kabak from Schalke.

Caleta-Car’s form has dipped since the end of the transfer window and former Marseille star Amoros feels his disappointment at missing out on a move to Liverpool has played a role in it.

The France great insisted that the 24-year-old needs to forget his disappointment and focus on performing for his current employers Marseille.

“Maybe he was disappointed that he did not sign for Liverpool in the winter, but he needs to move on and not forget the club who are paying him, even in the summer“, Amoros told French sports daily L’Equipe.

“Put him on the bench and let his competitors play a bit.

“That could allow him to refocus.“

Pointing out Caleta-Car’s poor form, Amoros explained that the central defender is not fulfilling the requirements of Jorge Sampaoli’s system.

“He disappoints me, he is sluggish, I saw him operating at a higher level“, the former defender said.

“In this new system, you have to be attentive to movement, mark the opponent tightly and this is not the case.“

Liverpool are keen to bolster their defensive department in the summer and it remains to be seen if they will rekindle their interest in Caleta-Car.