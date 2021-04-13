Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore believes that his side’s 2-0 loss against Swansea City was decided on small margins, though those margins proved to be enough to hand them the Owls second defeat in a row.

Time is running out for the Owls as they fight to secure their Championship status for next season.

Those attempts were dealt yet another blow though as they were beaten 2-0 by Swansea City at home on Tuesday evening, leaving them seven points adrift of 21st-placed Coventry City, having played a game more.

Moore though feels that it was a game of small margins, with Liam Shaw being denied by a fantastic save, but at the end of the day, it was those small margins that proved to be crucial he thinks.

“It was a game of small margins, Shawy was denied by a fantastic save and then minutes later we’re behind”, Moore said via his club’s media.

“It’s a game we’ll look back on and think small margins but those small margins are so important.”

Moore went on to urge his players to not stop believing and keep going until the end of the season as they look to pull off an unlikely escape from the Championship drop zone.

“The players have to keep going.

“Yes, we are disappointed tonight.

“There were moments tonight where I thought we could capitalise but didn’t and the players are disappointed in there.

“But we have to move on and get ready for the next game.”

Sheffield Wednesday will take on Bristol City next on Saturday as Moore looks for his men to return to winning ways.