Former Sunderland star Stephen Elliott believes that promotion from League One is still achievable for the Black Cats because there will surely be a slip-up from either Hull City or Peterborough at some stage.

The League One giants lost ground in the race to earn automatic promotion as they went down 2-1 to Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Now with seven games left to be played, Lee Johnson’s side will have ground to make up as they have fallen five points behind second-placed Peterborough.

Elliott though feels that the top two sides will also be feeling the pressure like Sunderland, and will eventually slip up, allowing the Black Cats the chance to cash in.

“I still believe there will be a slip-up at some stage by either Hull or Peterborough, as they will also be feeling that pressure”, Elliott wrote in his column for the Sunderland Echo.

“I’ve no doubt the lads in the squad will believe this also.”

Reflecting on the loss against Charlton, Elliott added: “I’m hoping everyone will have learned a lesson from Saturday and will handle the pressure of being up there to be shot at if the team do find themselves there again.”

Sunderland have leaders Hull to play later in the month and Elliott feels that destiny will be in the hands of his former club depending on how they perform in that match.

“Because we have to go to Hull, destiny is just about still in Sunderland’s hands, and though our position is a lot weaker, I still think automatic promotion is truly achievable.

“I do feel that Saturday was a minor setback rather than a knockout blow and hopefully, the team can get back to winning ways starting with Wigan.”

The focus for now though for Sunderland will be on this evening’s League One clash against Wigan Athletic, which they are likely to view as a must-win.