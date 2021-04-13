Tottenham Hotspur have no interest in appointing Maurizio Sarri to replace Jose Mourinho, according to football.london.

Sarri has been out of work since leaving his post at Juventus and the Italian tactician is preparing to return to work over the summer ahead of next season.

He has been strongly linked with a return to Napoli and the southern Italian side are claimed to be his preference.

However, it has also been suggested that Tottenham are considering making an approach for Sarri in the event that they part ways with Mourinho.

The Italian tactician won the Europa League with Chelsea, but departed the club to return to his homeland.

And an English return to take over as Tottenham boss looks to be unlikely, with Spurs not considering approaching him to become their next manager.

Mourinho is under big pressure at Tottenham as the club face the prospect of missing out on the Champions League.

He has guided Spurs into the final of the EFL Cup, but they face a tough ask in the shape of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

A number of names have been floated as potential replacements for Mourinho, including Julian Nagelsmann of RB Leipzig.