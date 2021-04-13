Hugo Lloris is likely to remain at Tottenham Hotspur this summer despite talk that he could move on, according to football.london.

The French shot-stopper has come in for criticism at points this season and it has been suggested that Tottenham are looking for his successor, with several goalkeepers linked with the north London side.

Lloris is also entering the final year of his contract at Tottenham and the upcoming summer transfer window would give the Premier League side an opportunity to earn a fee for him.

However, the belief is that Lloris will not be moving on in the summer and the club are open to offering him a new contract.

If Lloris were to choose to leave then Tottenham would need to enter the transfer market for a replacement, which would divert funds from other areas.

The shot-stopper does want to return to France before the end of his career, while it has been suggested he has suitors in the MLS.

Lloris has kept ten clean sheets in 31 appearances in the Premier League for Tottenham so far this season and the club will be looking for him to be in good form as they try to put together a push for the top four in their remaining games.

The 34-year-old has won 123 caps at international level with France.