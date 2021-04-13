Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has bemoaned the lack of bookings for dished out to Wigan Athletic’s defenders when his wide-men were being fouled, after the Black Cats lost 2-1 at the DW Stadium.

After the disappointment of Saturday, the Black Cats were dealt yet another killer blow in their attempt to secure automatic promotion from League One when they were beaten 2-1 by strugglers Wigan.

Johnson was satisfied with the performance of his team in the first half, especially the wide men, but feels that the lack of bookings for the Wigan players played a crucial role in bringing about their downfall.

The 39-year-old manager feels that had the Wigan full-backs received bookings for their challenges they would have become more cautious.

“I thought first half we were OK on the ball in terms of our fluidity and our wide men appearing in pockets”, Johnson told his side’s official channel.

“They must have made ten, twelve fouls without a booking.

“I think that inevitably set us back a little bit because if a full-back is on a booking against somebody like Jordan Jones, it’s going to drag them back five or six yards minimum.

“So that was a consideration, but I have no complaints on the result.”

Johnson insists that he is a big believer in being honest and fully admits his men did not do enough to deserve the three points.

“I came in and I believe that you’ve got to be honest with everybody and today we just did not do enough to win the game, not in the box, not in our own box and it was probably even-steven in the middle third.”

The win leaves Sunderland five points adrift of second-placed Peterborough and eight points adrift of leaders Hull City with six games left to go; they do have a game in hand on the Tigers though.