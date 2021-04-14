Former Rangers winger Mark Walters is of the view that leaving the Ibrox outfit would harm Ryan Kent’s progress as a player, ahead of a summer transfer window when his is again likely to be targeted and has been linked with Leeds United.

Kent has registered 12 goals and 13 assists in 47 games across all competitions for Rangers so far this season and has played a key role in his team’s Scottish Premiership triumph.

The 24-year-old had opportunity to return to England and play Premier League football last summer with Leeds United tabling an offer for him, but Rangers rejected the bid and made clear they did not want to sell him.

Leeds could come back for Kent this summer, while other sides may be keen too.

But ex-Rangers star Walters is of the view that leaving Ibrox would harm Kent’s progress as a player as he feels the Englishman needs to have another strong season in Glasgow to take his game to the next level.

Walters explained staying at Rangers means Kent would also be able to play in the Champions League, which not many other clubs could offer him next season.

“Ryan is in a great team right now and, personally, I think he’s still got a lot to do up there”, Walters told the Press Association.

“If he left I don’t think it would be great for his progress.

“I can understand teams will be interested in him because he is playing so well.

“I don’t know what his long-term ambitions are but, for me, he needs to have another good season up in Glasgow then think about that.

“I’m sure Rangers will be disappointed they didn’t do better in Europe this season and they will have the Champions League to aim for next term.

“Hopefully he hangs around for that because, in my opinion, there are not many clubs Ryan could get that would be an improvement on Rangers.

“They are a club that can fulfil all his ambitions at the moment.

“Only Ryan knows what he wants to achieve but, for me, he’d be crazy to move this summer.”

Kent’s current deal at Rangers runs through until the summer of 2023, and it remains to be seen whether any potential suitors try to lure him away in the summer.