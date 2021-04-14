Fixture: Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Manchester City have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against German side Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie tonight.

Pep Guardiola saw his side beat the Germans 2-1 in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium, but the Manchester City boss will be wary of the away goal his side conceded.

Manchester City suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at home against Leeds United on Saturday in the Premier League, despite playing against ten men for the whole second half.

Guardiola will want no hangover this evening and fireworks were let off outside his team’s hotel in the early hours of this morning, with the Citizens’ players and staff being woken on two occasions.

Tonight, Guardiola has Ederson in goal, while at full-back he picks Kyle Walker and Oleksandr Zinchenko. John Stones and Ruben Dias are the centre-back pairing.

Further up the pitch Manchester City look towards Rodrigo in midfield, while Ilkay Gundogan also plays. Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva are selected, while Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden also play.

If Guardiola wants to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Ferran Torres and Gabriel Jesus.

Manchester City Team vs Borussia Dortmund

Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva, Mahrez, Foden

Substitutes: Steffen, Trafford, Ake, Sterling, Jesus, Laporte, Torres, Mendy, Fernandinho, Cancelo, Garcia