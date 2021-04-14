Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has revealed that Danish national team coach Kasper Hjulmand is giving a clear identity to his side and in the process has helped him develop his game, just like club boss Jose Mourinho.

The Dane is a fixture in the Danish national team under Hjulmand, who only replaced Age Hareide last summer.

Hojbjerg also saw himself playing under a new manager at club level from last summer onwards as he left Southampton to join Premier League rivals Spurs, linking up with Mourinho.

The 25-year-old revealed that his national team coach Hjulmand is having a big impact on his game personally and on Denmark, as he is giving a new identity to them while setting a clear direction.

Hojbjerg added that Hjulmand and Tottenham boss Mourinho are both helping him to raise his game, with both managers entrusting him with key responsibilities in their respective teams.

“Hjulmand and Mourinho have both given me a role that suits me well and therefore they have [helped me] develop my game even more”, Hojbjerg told Danish daily Ekstra Bladet.

“I am grateful to them for that.

“The responsibility I have therefore been given at the club and in the national team shows that the coaches trust me.

“I’m just myself, and give as much as I can, and constantly want to develop myself, as a football player and as a human being.

“What is so cool and uplifting about the national team right now is that our coach does not only [want us to] win the matches, but also play with a clear identity, so those who watch will be proud

“As a player, it is extraordinary to be a part of.

“He has created a clear direction, both in terms of playing and results.

“One can see the future in what he wants.

“It makes it exciting to be a part of.

“We are not in a hurry, but we can achieve a lot in the short term.

“It is a great challenge to be allowed to take part in it.”

Hojbjerg is currently helping Tottenham try to break into the top four in the Premier League, with the EFL Cup final against Manchester City also coming up, while he has Euro 2020 with the national team in the summer.