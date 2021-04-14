Dominic Matteo is of the view that Leeds United are learning to defend better and stressed they have attained consistency in their performances which makes them a hard team to play against.

While the Whites have earned plaudits for their exhilarating brand of attacking football in the Premier League, one area where they have come under scrutiny is their defensive solidity.

Leeds are currently on a three-game winning streak in the league and their latest outing away at leaders Manchester City saw them register a big 2-1 win while playing the majority of the game with a numerical disadvantage following Liam Cooper being given his marching orders.

Ex-Leeds star Matteo is of the view that Marcelo Bielsa’s men are learning to defend better as their recent outings suggest, which has resulted in them putting in some outstanding showings, including the win at the Etihad Stadium.

Matteo went on to stress that Leeds are attaining consistency in their performances and have now become a hard top flight team to play against.

“The only thing I would say [other than Leeds not altering their style of play] is that, in the last couple of weeks, it looks like Leeds are learning to defend better and they produced an outstanding performance for Saturday’s 2-1 win at Manchester City”, Matteo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“Everyone expected Man City to walk away with it.

“Pep Guardiola did make a lot of changes, and that was maybe a little bit disrespectful, but they have got to manage their situation with the Champions League as well.

“The victory at City will give Leeds so much confidence if they can now build on that.

“Previously, Leeds just needed a bit more consistency but they have that now and are a hard team to play against.”

The Whites are now gearing up for another tough test in the top flight as they are set to host Liverpool at Elland Road on Monday night.