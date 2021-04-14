Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge has insisted that a comeback is highly unlikely for the Reds against Real Madrid when the two teams face off in the second leg of their Champions League tie at Anfield tonight.

Liverpool are down 3-1 against Los Blancos heading into the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie and face an uphill battle to qualify for the last four.

The Premier League champions are no strangers to producing miraculous comebacks at Anfield, with the fans playing a crucial role in the Reds overturning deficits against Olympiacos, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona in the past.

With the absence of the Liverpool faithful, the Reds have the added disadvantage of missing a number of players due to injury as they welcome Real Madrid to Anfield for what may be their most important game of the season.

As the odds are stacked against the Reds, Aldridge thinks that a comeback is highly unlikely this time around when Liverpool square off against the 13-time European Champions.

“If Liverpool could call on the fans to get the emotions stirring, to unsettle Real Madrid’s players and give their team a chance to produce another miracle, I’d be thinking this was on”, Aldridge wrote in his Sunday World column.

“Instead, the game will be played in front of empty stands at Anfield, with the atmosphere that makes the stadium so special replaced by an eerie silence that means Real Madrid are big favourites to go through.

“Everything has turned against Liverpool this season and this is the night when it might finally come crashing down around them, unless [Jurgen] Klopp can inspire another comeback that would rank among the club’s all-time greats.

“What needs to happen for Liverpool to produce another miraculous comeback tonight? Too much is probably the answer, unfortunately. “

Liverpool will be hoping to score an early goal this evening to pile the pressure on Real Madrid and turn the tables in the tie.