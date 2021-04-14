Schalke will receive clarity from Liverpool over the future of defender Ozan Kabak at Anfield by the end of May, it has been claimed in Germany.

Amidst an injury crisis, Liverpool signed the 21-year-old defender on loan from Schalke in the winter transfer window for a small loan fee.

Liverpool reserved an option to buy the Turkey international for a fee of €20m in the summer if he proves himself at Anfield.

Kabak has featured ten times in all competitions for Liverpool this season but there is still no clarity over whether the Reds want to do a deal to sign him on a permanent contract.

According to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Schalke are likely to know by the end of May whether Liverpool want to pay the €20m to sign him.

Kabak is believed to be keen to stay at Anfield but the Reds are yet to take a final call on whether to keep him.

The Merseyside giants have other defensive targets in mind and their transfer budget is likely to be affected by Champions League qualification.

Schalke want to sell him and will look to find another buyer if the Reds decided to send him back at the end of the season.

Kabak will hope to prove his worth to Jurgen Klopp from now until the end of the season to earn a permanent move to Anfield.