West Ham United academy director Ricky Martin has stressed that improved performances from the Hammers first team have had a positive impact on the academy talents as the senior squad have acted as a source of inspiration.

Martin was appointed to the academy director role at West Ham in January 2019, in the midst of a season in which the Hammers battled to stay in the Premier League.

With David Moyes taking over the managerial reins at West Ham a month prior to Martin’s arrival, the Hammers have made a significant leap in terms of quality this season, reflected in their league position as they sit fourth in the top flight table.

Moyes has handed out senior debuts to academy starlets in the likes of Harrison Ashby, Emmanuel Longelo, Jamal Baptiste, Nathan Trott, Oladapo Afolayan, Aji Alese, Ademipo Odubeko since taking over at West Ham.

The first team’s improved performances have raised the bar for the youngsters at the West Ham academy, according to Martin, who is aiming to get the best out of the starlets at his disposal.

Martin believes that the quality shown by the West Ham senior squad will create an environment in the Hammers youth system that will in turn spawn some of the best players in the country.

“We want players to come here but we also want to keep our best players and show them a pathway into the first team”, Martin told The Athletic.

“We will do that, and it’s up to our young players to take that challenge on.

“The first team is competitive and it’s brilliant they’re doing so well.

“But that also raises the bar for our young players and that’s the environment we want to create here at West Ham.

“We want to inspire, evaluate and create some of the best young players in the country.”

Martin will look to guide more youngsters at the West Ham academy into the first team after a promising start to his role as academy director.