Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has insisted that the club will keep hold of Manchester City and Chelsea target Erling Haaland even if they do not qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Haaland is the most sought after striker in world football at the moment and his agent Mino Raiola has already held talks with Real Madrid and Barcelona over the Norwegian’s future.

He is also wanted at Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United, and there are suggestions that if Dortmund fail to be in the Champions League next season, Haaland could leave this summer.

But Zorc stressed that Dortmund are still in control of Haaland’s future and regardless of their Champions League fate, the striker will continue at the Westfalenstadion next season.

He insisted that regardless of what Raiola wants, the club are planning for next season with the striker in their squad.

Zorc told Sky Deutschland: “The fact is nothing will happen without our signature.

“We plan with him regardless of whether we qualify for the Champions League or not.

“We have given a clear message that we will continue to plan with him.

“It may be that Mino sees it differently.”

A €75m release clause will come into effect in Haaland’s contract next season if he decides to stay Dortmund beyond the summer.