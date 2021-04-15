Patrick Bamford has revealed that Luke Ayling is a character in the Leeds United dressing room that keeps spirits high and as a leader sets an example for the whole team to follow.

The likes of Bamford and Ayling form a tight-knit group at Elland Road, buying into the culture of brotherhood and team spirit the whole squad have developed under Marcelo Bielsa.

Ayling has been a stalwart in the Leeds backline under the Argentine, but his influence at the club goes beyond what he brings to the pitch, according to Bamford.

The Leeds hitman has revealed Ayling has a great sense of humour and is the person who always lifts the spirits in the Whites dressing room.

Bamford added that as a captain and leader, Ayling sets an example with the way he carries himself on the pitch and in training.

Asked what Ayling is like as a team-mate, Bamford said on the official Leeds United Podcast: “The funny one of the group I would say in terms of if the boys are ever down or there is ever a little bit of flatness in the group, Bill is always there to kind of bring it back, whether he is making stupid comments about him playing in the Champions League or just random things, it always makes the atmosphere lighter around place.

“And in terms of being a captain, I know he said me, Kalvin [Phillips] and Tye [Tyler Roberts] rib him a little bit about getting his words out, but there is no one else who I would rather have step in for Coops [Liam Cooper] because he kind of shows on the pitch that [with] the way he has progressed this year as well.

“And as he said coming from Yeovil [Town], and building it all the way up and the way the he still keeps trying to improve, like he does not have to say anything, he just sets the example himself.”

Leeds are set to return to action on Monday when they host Liverpool at Elland Road in the Premier League; the champions arrive chasing a top four spot, while the pressure is off the Whites.