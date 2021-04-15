Carlo Ancelotti has revealed he expects an open game on Friday when his team take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League as both teams are desperate for the three points.

Everton are set to lock horns with Spurs at Goodison Park, with both teams coming into the clash on the back of an inconsistent run of results in the top flight and desperate for three points to add to their respective tallies in their quest for a European spot finish.

Spurs’ last visit to Everton’s stomping ground did not end well for them as they fell to a 5-4 defeat and crashed out of the FA Cup in a game that saw both teams trade blows until the final whistle.

Toffees boss Ancelotti is expecting a similar open game again on Friday as he is of the view that both teams come into the encounter needing a win.

The Italian acknowledged Tottenham have great quality in their attacking department, but stressed his team are equally capable of scoring goals.

Asked how big of a test it is for Everton to face a team of Spurs’ calibre, Ancelotti told a press conference: “I think it is really difficult to say how the game will [play out].

“The last game we played in the FA Cup; the result was 5-4.

“I think it will be an open game because they need points and we need points.

“They have fantastic quality in front, maybe they could score, but we could score also.

“It is unpredictable to say what could happen.”

Everton also registered a 1-0 win away at Spurs in their season opener and will now be determined to do the league double over them come Friday.