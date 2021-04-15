Jose Mourinho has revealed he may never ever discuss why he believes Tottenham Hotspur have been dropping points this season.

Spurs face the prospect of another season outside the Champions League, which would raise question marks over Harry Kane’s future, unless they can shake off their inconsistency over the final stretch of the campaign.

Mourinho has seen his men often squander the advantage in games, but has been coy about revealing what he believes to be the problem in north London.

And he admits he may never comment on it, as he keeps his cards close to his chest.

Asked at a press conference why Tottenham have been dropping points, he replied: “That’s not what I’m ready to discuss with you.

“[When might I?] maybe never”, Mourinho added.

The Portuguese boss also revealed that he does not expect to have full-backs Matt Doherty and Ben Davies available for Friday night’s Premier League meeting with Everton at Goodison Park.

“[The injury news is the] same. Doherty and Davies out.

“Let’s say first team players everything the same.

“Dane Scarlett, who I consider part of the first team squad, got injured in the youth team match and will be out for a couple of weeks.”

Tottenham suffered a 1-0 defeat when they played host to Everton earlier this season and will head into Friday’s clash against the Toffees under big pressure to pick up all three points as they are six points off the top four.