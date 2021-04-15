Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has revealed his satisfaction at the performance levels of defender Diego Llorente, who has been a fixture in the Whites side in recent weeks.

Llorente joined Leeds last summer from Real Sociedad, but made just two league appearances until February due to a groin and hamstring injury.

Injuries prevented the Spaniard from showing the quality that made Leeds sign him last summer, but he has started the last seven Premier League games for the Whites.

The 27-year-old has brought stability to the Leeds defence and he was particularly brilliant in their 2-1 win over Manchester City at the Etihad last weekend.

Bielsa is delighted with his performance and insists that he is yet to see a bad performance from Llorente.

He is happy with the way he has been improving his levels with each game and is looking like the real deal for Leeds.

Asked about Llorente’s performances, Bielsa said in a press conference: “Played well. No bad games.

“Performance level improved every time we play.

“Started playing well and playing better.

“Like [Robin] Koch, in the first part, high points.”

Llorente is likely to start when Leeds take on Liverpool at Elland Road on Monday night, with the Whites bidding to spring a further surprise.