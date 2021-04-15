Former Premier League midfielder Craig Burley believes Paris Saint-Germain have the edge over Manchester City in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Manchester City beat Dortmund 4-2 over two legs of their quarter-final tie and reached the semi-final of the Champions League for the first time under Pep Guardiola’s tutelage.

The Premier League leaders are the odds on favourites to win the Champions League this season, but Burley believes in PSG Guardiola’s side could meet a roadblock in the last four.

The former midfielder stressed that he noticed a few mistakes from Manchester City, but more importantly, he was particularly impressed with the way PSG handled Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.

He feels PSG hold the edge as they have a player of Kylian Mbappe’s quality up front, something he believes Manchester City do not have despite all the attacking talents they possess.

Burley said on ESPN FC: “I am just seeing one or two things creeping back in terms of the mistakes.

“And the way an understrength PSG handled Bayern Munich, how they defended in the two games with the threat up front.

“Manchester City have got threats, but they are sort of midfield playmakers, they don’t have the pace and the guile of Mbappe running in and that is a big problem for them.

“I’d sit on the PSG fence and although the bookies have Manchester City as the favourites, PSG impressed me with the way they handled Bayern.”

PSG lost in the Champions League final last season and will be looking to go one better this time around.