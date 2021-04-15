Alan Shearer has indicated that Harry Kane’s decision to sign a fresh six-year deal with Tottenham Hotspur in 2018 has turned out to be a major problem for him.

Kane is tipped to ask to leave Tottenham at the end of the season if Spurs do not qualify for the Champions League for the second year running.

But the striker has more than three years left on his contract at Tottenham and Daniel Levy is likely to play hardball if any club make a move for the 27-year-old hitman in the summer.

The Spurs chairman is expected to ask for a fee of £150m for Kane and Shearer indicated that the striker must be ruing signing that six-year contract in 2018.

He conceded that it turned out to be a great piece of business for Tottenham as they can now dictate terms if Kane wants to leave but for the striker, it is turning out to be a major error.

Shearer wrote in his column for The Athletic: “The one indisputable fact is that Harry is under contract at Tottenham for three more years.

“That six-year deal he signed in June 2018 was a fantastic piece of business by Daniel Levy and his club.

“It tied down their most saleable asset and it gives them a thick layer of protection now.

“I’m not convinced it was quite so great for Harry, even though the landscape at Spurs was much more positive back then.”

Tottenham are seventh in the league standings and are six points behind West Ham in fourth.