Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has been left baffled by a question about the club’s sponsorship with paint supplier Dulux and their legendary dog.

The Premier League giants have signed a sponsorship deal with Dulux, who have become the club’s official paint supplier.

The company are known for their famous white shaggy dog and the Dulux dog was given a behind the scenes tour of Tottenham’s ground and training base.

We are delighted to announce @duluxuk, the nation’s number one paint brand, as our first ever Official Paint Supplier.#THFC ⚪ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 15, 2021

Special Dulux paint will be used to paint spaces in the stadium, at the club’s offices and training ground, but the announcement caused a stir on social media as Dulux mocked Tottenham’s lack of silverware in a quickly deleted tweet.

Mourinho was asked about the Dulux dog at his pre-Everton press conference and simply replied: “What’s that?”

The Portuguese tactician appears to have been left out of the sponsorship loop and avoided the social media embarrassment.

Mourinho next leads his Tottenham side into a Friday night Premier League clash with Everton as he seeks to paint the club’s progress under him in a good light.

Six points off the top four in the Premier League and at serious risk of missing out on Champions League football next season, questions are being asked of the club’s campaign under the former Chelsea boss.

9am: Spurs announce Dulux as a new sponsor. 9.30am: Dulux annoy the entire Spurs fan base and then delete their tweet. pic.twitter.com/nswqAnxbZM — FPL Partridge (@FPL_Partridge) April 15, 2021