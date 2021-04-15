 

The Premier League giants have signed a sponsorship deal with Dulux, who have become the club’s official paint supplier.

 

The company are known for their famous white shaggy dog and the Dulux dog was given a behind the scenes tour of Tottenham’s ground and training base.

 

 

Special Dulux paint will be used to paint spaces in the stadium, at the club’s offices and training ground, but the announcement caused a stir on social media as Dulux mocked Tottenham’s lack of silverware in a quickly deleted tweet.

 

Mourinho was asked about the Dulux dog at his pre-Everton press conference and simply replied: “What’s that?”

 

 

The Portuguese tactician appears to have been left out of the sponsorship loop and avoided the social media embarrassment.

 

Mourinho next leads his Tottenham side into a Friday night Premier League clash with Everton as he seeks to paint the club’s progress under him in a good light.

 

 

Six points off the top four in the Premier League and at serious risk of missing out on Champions League football next season, questions are being asked of the club’s campaign under the former Chelsea boss.

 

 

 