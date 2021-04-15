Napoli have positioned themselves as the favourites to sign Tottenham Hotspur star Erik Lamela after establishing close contacts with the player’s entourage over the last few days.

The Argentina international has a contract with Tottenham until the summer of 2022, but could be on his way out of north London at the end of this season.

Having spent eight seasons with the Premier League side, Lamela is keen to return to Italy, where he enjoyed a successful two-year spell with Roma.

Serie A outfit AC Milan have been credited with an interest in the 29-year-old and are said to have touched base with the winger’s entourage ahead of a potential move in the summer.

However, Napoli have emerged as favourites to sign Lamela after establishing close contacts with his representatives in recent days, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.

Roma are said to be the Tottenham star’s preferred destination, but the Giallorossi are yet to express an interest in facilitating a reunion with the attacker.

With a return to Roma not on the cards now, Lamela has given the green light to hold talks with Napoli as he edges closer to ending his eight-year association with Spurs.

Napoli are leading the race to sign Lamela from Tottenham, but it remains to be seen if AC Milan will step up their pursuit for the former Roma star.