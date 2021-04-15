Wolverhampton Wanderers have expressed interest in signing Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius, who is currently out on loan at Tottenham Hotspur.

The 26-year-old joined Tottenham from Benfica on a season-long loan last summer and has scored ten goals and provided three for the Premier League side so far.

Spurs have an option to make Vinicius’ loan move from Benfica permanent for a fee in the region of €45m, but have not seen enough from the striker to invest that sort of sum.

With the north London club not willing to trigger his buy-out clause, the Brazilian has been tipped to return to Benfica when his loan contract with Jose Mourinho’s side end in the summer, unless Spurs can negotiate a lower price for him.

However if he does not stay at Spurs, Vinicius could ply his trade in England next season as Tottenham’s league rivals Wolves have expressed an interest in signing him, according to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are one of the English clubs to have already expressed an interest in acquiring the services of the centre-forward.

It is said that Wolves left-back Ruben Vinagre, who is currently on loan at Portuguese club Famalicao, could help the English side strike a deal for Vinicius.

Benfica are keen to sign Vinagre from Wolves in the summer and the Premier League side’s interest in Vinicius could see the two clubs try to negotiate a swap deal.

The Tottenham loanee is also represented by super agent Jorge Mendes, who maintains a good relationship with Wolves.