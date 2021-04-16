Barry Douglas has hailed the return of Adam Forshaw to action after he turned out for Leeds United’s Under-23s on Friday night.

Forshaw was handed a start in the Premier League 2 Division Two match against Aston Villa, with the side looking to wrap up the league title.

Mark Jackson’s men did the job, beating Aston Villa 2-1 away from home thanks to goals from Sam Greenwood and Jack Jenkins, with the young Whites moving on to 52 points at the top of the table.

What a beautiful sight 💪🏽😍💙 https://t.co/EEtBpNmIxH — Barry Douglas (@barrydouglas03) April 16, 2021

All eyes were on Forshaw, who had not played since September 2019 and the midfielder clocked up 84 minutes in the game before being brought off.

Left-back Douglas, on loan from Leeds at Blackburn Rovers, was delighted to see Forshaw on the pitch again.

He took to social media to write: “What a beautiful sight.”

Leeds will now be monitoring how Forshaw recovers from the 84 minutes of action.

It remains to be seen if Forshaw might get the chance to be involved for Leeds in the Premier League before the end of the season.