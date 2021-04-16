Federico Fernandez has insisted that Newcastle United must be wary to not give upcoming Premier League opponents West Ham United a lot of space on the pitch, but stressed the Magpies’ focus should be on implementing their own game plan.

The Magpies have seven games left to play in the top flight to ensure their survival this season, with them currently sitting in 17th, just six points above the drop zone.

Their upcoming league opponents West Ham fight at the other end of the table for a Champions League spot and thus both teams are desperate for the three points to further boost the chances of reaching their respective goals.

The 32-year-old has pointed out that the key to keeping West ham at bay is not providing them with any space on the field, as they have players with good pace in their ranks.

However, Fernandez stressed that Newcastle’s focus should be on playing their own game and taking a positive approach whenever they are in possession.

Asked whether the key is focusing on their own game plan against West Ham, Fernandez told NUFC TV: “Well yes, of course.

“Always the main thing is focusing on your own plan.

“We try to do even better every week and really want to analyse the opponent.

“You see where they attack or where they create more chances.

“Against Burnley you know that they score like 35 per cent of their goals from set plays, so you need to be aware of these kind of things.

“So do not give West Ham much space, they are good, good pace so we analyse and when we have the ball we need to play our game.”

Newcastle came out on top with a 2-0 win when they took on West Ham in the season opener and they will be determined to snatch another positive results come Saturday at home.