John Barnes is of the view that Jose Mourinho will only succeed at Tottenham Hotspur if he is given the type of authority former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson had at Old Trafford.

Following a strong start to their season, Tottenham have struggled to find consistency in their results across all competitions, crashing out of the FA Cup and Europa League, while falling to seventh in the Premier League.

It has been a topic of discussion among the Spurs faithful whether the Portuguese is the right man to lead Tottenham and ex-top flight star Barnes has weighed in with his opinion.

Barnes is of the view that Mourinho’s style of football does not suit what the Tottenham hierarchy and the fans want to see and he is not the right man to lead them.

The ex-striker added that the only way Mourinho is going to succeed at Spurs if he is given the same type of authority and power former Manchester United boss Ferguson enjoyed at Old Trafford.

“Jose Mourinho is a good manager, but managers have clubs that fit them [better than others]”, Barnes told Bonus Code Bets.

“Tottenham is a club whereby they expect a specific type of football to be played and Mourinho is not that type of manager.

“Unless you say to everyone, that he [Mourinho] is the man in charge, and is going to do what he says, and is the number one person, the main man, everybody must fall in line.

“It just isn’t going to work for Jose Mourinho, if you empower players, director, staff or fans to feel more important than him or feel that they can dictate to him.

“Tottenham, like what Manchester United did with Sir Alex Ferguson have to say, this is the direction we are taking with this manager.”

Mourinho could still earn his first piece of silverware at Spurs with the EFL Cup final coming up against Manchester City, while a top four finish in the league is still up for grabs.